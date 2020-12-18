PG&E Utility Finds Latest CEO In MichiganEmbattled Northern California utility PG&E Corp. has lured away the top executive at Michigan's largest power provider to steer its effort to restore a reputation tarnished by years of neglectful conduct that culminated in a series of deadly wildfires.

Man Kidnapped And Forced To Withdraw Money From ATM In StocktonOne person has been arrested after they kidnapped a man and forced him to withdraw money from his bank, say police.

Former EDD Employee In Roseville Charged In California's Unemployment Fraud InvestigationFormer EDD employee, Andrea Gervais of Roseville, is accused of filing 100 fake claims, including one in the name of a sitting United States Senator.

1 In 5 Inmates In US Has Had COVID, 1,700 Have DiedOne in every five state and federal prisoners in the United States has tested positive for the coronavirus, a rate more than four times as high as the general population. In some states, more than half of prisoners have been infected.