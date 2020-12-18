  • CBS13On Air

By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:California Highway Patrol, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A California Highway Patrol officer went the extra mile to help a young boy whose bicycle was run over Thursday.

CHP – East Sacramento said Officer Monroe responded to a vehicle versus bicyclist collision Thursday night. No injuries were reported, and the child wasn’t riding the bike at the time of the incident.

Officials said neither the child’s parents nor the person who ran over the bike could afford to buy a new one. That’s where Officer Monroe comes in. She stepped up to buy the boy a new bike, making his holiday season a little more special.

credit: CHP – East Sacramento

