Sacramento Photo Booth Company Capturing Holiday Cheer, One Selfie At A TimeAfter losing many events for their photo booths and adjusting to virtual options, Giggle and Riot Funhouse developed a new alternative: a selfie experience.

'NorCal Rapist' Roy Waller Sentenced To 897 Years In PrisonConvicted serial rapist Roy Waller, also known as the "NorCal Rapist," has been sentenced to 459 years plus 438 years to life in prison. That's a total of 897 years behind bars – roughly 100 years for each of his known victims.

Deputies Investigating Shooting Scene In North HighlandsDeputies are investigating a shooting scene on the 5800 block of Watt Avenue in Sacramento.

FDA Authorizes Moderna's Coronavirus Vaccine For Emergency UseThe FDA on Friday authorized Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, offering a new source of hope in the nation's fight against the pandemic. Moderna's vaccine is the second to be authorized for emergency use in the U.S., after Pfizer's vaccine was given the green light last week.