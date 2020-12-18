Comments
PINECREST (CBS13) — Another Sierra ski resort will open just in time for Christmas.
Dodge Ridge in Pinecrest is set to welcome back skiers and riders on Monday. About half of the mountain will be open.
The resort has no snowmaking capabilities and relies only on natural snowfall. Nearly two feet of snowfall from the latest storms allowed the resort to open for its 70th Anniversary season.
Like other Sierra resorts, Dodge Ridge will be operating at a limited capacity and requiring pre-purchased tickets and season passes.
You can learn more about guidelines on their website: DodgeRidge.com
