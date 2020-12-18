SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The country’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says Californians should expect a very challenging few months, but he says there is an end in sight.
“California is being hit as hard as any state in the union to the point where you’re at the verge of, in some sections of the state, to have your health care system overrun with running out of beds,” Fauci said. “The light at the end of the tunnel, as these weeks and months go by, if we hang in there, things will get better and better as we implement a vaccine in the coming months.”
While speaking to the heads of the California State University system, Dr. Fauci also said vaccinating teachers and students is a top priority.
