SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspected DUI driver has been arrested in connection to a crash that killed one and severely injured another Thursday afternoon.
The Sacramento Police Department says the crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of 65th Street and Fruitridge Road. Investigators believe the driver of a Ford SUV crashed into a Toyota Corolla and then overturned.
Both occupants of the sedan sustained major injuries and were taken to an area hospital, police said. One of the occupants, an adult male, died at the hospital. The second is listed in critical but stable condition.
Police say the driver of the Ford SUV had minor injuries and was showing signs of impairment. Detectives believe the driver, 62-year-old Charles Howell, was at fault in the crash and was intoxicated while driving. Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.
He has been arrested on felony manslaughter and DUI charges.
The victims have not been identified.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.
