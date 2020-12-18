ESPARTO (CBS13) – Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying those responsible for several recent burglaries that occurred in the town of Esparto, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday.

Investigators said Esparto Elementary School, middle school, and Esparto Community Service District were burglarized twice in the last month in the city, which is located west of Woodland along Highway 16. Esparto Little League has also been burglarized at least three times, according to authorities.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said it will cost several thousands of dollars to replace all of the items that have been stolen.

The sheriff’s office said they are looking to identify multiple individuals connected to the burglaries but did not say how many suspects in total were sought.

At least one suspect and a suspect vehicle were caught on surveillance footage. View both in the photos below.

esparto burglary suspect (credit: Yolo County Sheriff's Office)

white van (credit: Yolo County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information that may lead to the identification of the involved parties is urged to contact the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.