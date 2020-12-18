Comments
GALT (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a shooting occurred in Galt on Friday evening.
According to the Galt Police Department, the shooting occurred in the area of D Street and the 4th Street 5th Street Alley. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., the department said there was a heavy police presence on the scene.
Very little information has been released at this time. There are no available details regarding the circumstances of the shooting.
CBS13 will bring you more updates on this developing story.
