Surveillance Video Leads Davis Police To Arrest Alleged Porch PirateAn accused porch pirate was arrested after police say they found a stolen package in his car.

18 minutes ago

Dr. Fauci Says Things Will Get 'Better And Better' As Vaccine Is Distributed In CaliforniaThe country's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says Californians should expect a very challenging few months, but he says there is an end in sight.

2 hours ago

Trail Of Terror: Oakland Man Suspected In 3-County Crime Spree ArrestedA man who was arrested after jumping into the San Francisco Bay is accused of being at the center of a crime spree, including an alleged attempted murder and multiple robberies, that spanned three counties, the Solano County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday.

4 hours ago

Evening Forecast - December 18, 2020A dense fog advisory goes into effect in the valley overnight.

4 hours ago

Downtown Sacramento Company Thinking Outside The BoothAfter losing many events for their photo booths and adjusting to virtual options, Giggle and Riot Funhouse developed a new alternative: a selfie experience.

4 hours ago