Vice President Pence Receives COVID-19 VaccinePence's inoculation comes one day after the Moderna COVID vaccine received emergency approval from the FDA.

22 minutes ago

41,012 New COVID Cases, 300 New Cases Reported In CAOn Thursday, the state reported another 41,012 new COVID cases and 300 more deaths.

28 minutes ago

Man Kidnapped And Forced To Withdraw Money From ATM In StocktonOne person has been arrested after they participated in kidnapping a man and forcing him to withdraw money from his bank, say police. Geoff Petrulis reports.

35 minutes ago

'NorCal Rapist' Roy Waller Sentenced To 898 Years In PrisonConvicted serial rapist Roy Waller, also known as the "NorCal Rapist", has been sentenced to 459 years plus 438 years to life in prison. That's a total of 898 years behind bars.

46 minutes ago

Sentencing Hearing Happening Friday In 'NorCal Rapist' CaseRoy Waller, a convicted serial rapist who terrorized Northern California over 15 years will learn his punishment in a Sacramento courtroom Friday.

3 hours ago