SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — We’re nearly a year into the pandemic and people are getting tired of following new regional stay-at-home orders as they approach the holiday.

Old Sacramento has seen packed boardwalks, outdoor dining and no signs of social distancing.

“They are ridiculous and I’m not going to abide by them,” said Sacramento resident, Dan Worely. “Businesses should be able to stay open, people should choose for themselves.”

A Friday night in Old Sacramento brought dozens of people ordering to-go meals and creating their own outdoor dining.

“People want to do their thing,” said Ricardo Sibrian, owner of Brannan Manor.

Sibrian says he is trying to follow regulations, despite his customers staying to eat.

“We give them the meals to go and drinks to go but people turn around and sit down and enjoy their meal. I don’t think it is up to me to turn around and say ‘hey you guys can’t sit here’,” Sibrian said.

Management at local bar Honey and The Trapcat says surrounding businesses and customers aren’t following the rules.

“Some people are following the rules and some people aren’t and it’s hard for businesses like ours who are trying to follow the rules,” explained bar supervisor, Tyler Arstingstall. “It’s kind of mind-blowing, to be honest, to see how many people are down here. We are just trying to get out of this whole thing and I feel like situations like this aren’t helping.”

It’s a similar story in Davis with more customers ordering dinner and using existing outdoor seating to eat their meal.

“I imagine people are letting their guards down a little bit,” explained Glenn Healy. “It’s just a matter of the difference of how people reacting to that ‘Alright, I got to hunker down for another six months until I get my vaccine or screw this I’m going to do what I want.”

UC Davis Health Infectious Disease expert Dr. Dean Blumberg worries those out chasing normalcy will spike ICU cases and set the region back.

“What happens is all these are opportunities to increase transmission and increase infection and we know we are already at a critical state right now,” he said. “This is a critical time where people are increasing transmission rates by exposing others, people are going to die because of this.”

