SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Serial rapist Roy Waller, also known as the “NorCal Rapist” has been sentenced to 459 years plus 438 years to life in prison. That’s a total of 898 years behind bars.

Waller was sentenced in a Sacramento courtroom Friday. He was convicted on November 18 of 46 counts stemming from nine rape incidents between 1991 and 2006. The last attacks happened in Sacramento.

He was linked to the crimes through DNA and genetic genealogy, the same technique investigators used to identify the Golden State Killer.

Waller had pleaded not guilty to the charges back in January but Judge Burger-Plavan ruled there was enough evidence presenting in the preliminary hearing to proceed with a trial.

Waller’s accusers say he broke into homes late at night or forced victims to withdraw money from ATMs. They say he then bound them and assaulted them repeatedly.

