'NorCal Rapist' Roy Waller Sentenced To 898 Years In PrisonSerial rapist Roy Waller, also known as the "NorCal Rapist" has been sentenced to 459 years plus 438 years to life in prison.

Former EDD Employee In Roseville Charged In California's Unemployment Fraud InvestigationFormer EDD employee, Andrea Gervais of Roseville, is accused of filing 100 fake claims, including one in the name of a sitting United States Senator.

PG&E Utility Finds Latest CEO In MichiganEmbattled Northern California utility PG&E Corp. has lured away the top executive at Michigan's largest power provider to steer its effort to restore a reputation tarnished by years of neglectful conduct that culminated in a series of deadly wildfires.

Man Kidnapped And Forced To Withdraw Money From ATM In StocktonOne person has been arrested after they kidnapped a man and forced him to withdraw money from his bank, say police.