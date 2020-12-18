VALLEJO (CBS13) – A man who was arrested after jumping into the San Francisco Bay is accused of being at the center of a crime spree, including an alleged attempted murder and multiple robberies, that spanned three counties, the Solano County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday.

Webster Johnson, of Oakland, was arrested Wednesday and faces additional charges of felony assault, accessory, felony evading, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and assault with a deadly weapon for crimes he allegedly committed in Solano, Alameda and Contra Costa Counties, authorities said.

Johnson’s vehicle was linked to multiple crimes, including a Dec. 9 shooting and attempted robbery that involved two suspects and resulted in one injured person on Carlson Street in Vallejo and a robbery at a BevBox on Benicia Road on Dec. 15.

One of the two suspects in the Dec. 9 incident was identified as Alonzo Warren, of Modesto. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said Warren was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Modesto on Dec. 15 and began working with law enforcement after detectives learned of his involvement in the Dec. 9 incident.

Solano County authorities said the Pinole Police Department alerted them on Dec. 16 of a robbery suspect they were searching for that matched the suspect description from the BevBox robbery. Additionally, the Oakland Police Department notified the sheriff’s office that it was investigating the same suspect for multiple robberies.

That same day, investigators with the Solano County Sheriff’s Office located Johnson driving and attempted to pull him over. Johnson rammed into a patrol car and led a chase through Solano, Contra Costa and Alameda counties, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol assisted with the pursuit on Interstate 80, which came to an end on Ashby Avenue in Berkeley, where Johnson reportedly jumped into the San Francisco Bay before surrendering to CHP officers, authorities said. Two loaded guns were located in the water where Johnson had jumped in.

