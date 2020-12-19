SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Three separate groups of protesters took to the streets of downtown Sacramento on Saturday and multiple people were arrested, police said.
Three people in total were arrested for charges including weapons violations, Sacramento police said. Four officers also suffered minor injuries and a patrol car sustained damage.
Pro-Trump and anti-Trump demonstrators have clashed repeatedly at the California State Capitol following the results of the presidential election.
The Sacramento Police Department announced the arrests shortly after 1:45 p.m. and said objects were being thrown at officers. Both groups continued marching through downtown prompting rolling road closures until dispersing shortly before 3 p.m., police said.
The protesters dispersed from the area about 3 p.m., the Bee reported.
A third group, made up of Sikh community members from East Sacramento, was also protesting in the city in support of farmers’ rights, police said.
This group blocked traffic at the Highway 50-Interstate 5 split heading into West Sacramento. The West Sacramento Police Department warned residents to avoid the Tower Bridge District as protesters were demonstrating near the Tower Bridge and Capitol Mall.
