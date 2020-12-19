SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — All of Apple’s 53 California retail stores have been temporarily closed amid a surging coronavirus pandemic.
A list on the Cupertino-based company’s website of the retail stores in the state reflects the change.
“We’re temporarily closing soon, but are currently open for pickup of existing online orders, previously scheduled in-store Genius Support appointments and previously reserved one-on-one shopping sessions with a Specialist made through Tuesday, December 22,” the page for Apple’s Arden Fair location said.
Four of California’s five major regions, and 47 of its 58 counties, are under a regional stay-at-home order due to low ICU capacities.
As of Saturday, the state’s COVID-19 website shows that the entire San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions were at 0 percent ICU capacities.
