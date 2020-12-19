Comments
ANTELOPE (CBS13) – Two people were killed in a shooting in Antelope on Saturday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities said the shooting happened along the 8300 block of Walerga Road. One person died at the scene and the other died at the hospital.
Investigators said there are no outstanding suspects and there is not an active search for any individuals. Very few details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS13 for more updates.
More from CBS Sacramento: