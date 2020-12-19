SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A group in Sacramento was protesting in solidarity with Indian farmers on Saturday.
Protesters said the Indian government is trampling farmers’ rights to sell food in favor of corporate interests.
“It’s sad because they’re claiming this as the world’s biggest protest, and it’s not being televised in India,” said protester Sam Khinda. “So we have to raise our voices out here to raise awareness.”
Droves of cars made their way from Sacramento State and made their way across the Tower Bridge before ending up at the Capitol. Traffic on Highway 50 was even backed up for miles.
The protest happened at around the same time Pro-Trump and anti-Trump demonstrators again clashed following the results of the presidential election.
