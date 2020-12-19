'Opportunities For Transmission': Holiday Shopping Rush Arrives On Last Weekend Before Christmas Despite COVIDIt's the last weekend before Christmas and it was no surprise to see shoppers out buzzing from one store to the next. Many were obviously buying up those last-minute gifts - but shoppers we talked with are still planning to play it safe this year.

Indian Farmers' Rights Protest Unfolds In SacramentoProtesters said the Indian government is trampling farmers' rights to sell food in favor of corporate interests.

Police Investigate 5 Separate Robberies In Stockton; 11 Total Suspects Sought, 1 ArrestedFive separate robberies occurred in Stockton Friday evening through Saturday morning, police said. A suspect was arrested in one of the robberies and 11 suspects are being sought across the other four.

Officers Delivering Gifts To Marysville Community Assist Family After Thief Steals CarOfficers spreading Christmas cheer to those in the community came to the assistance of a family that just had their car stolen, the Marysville Police Department said on Saturday.