MARYSVILLE (CBS13) – Officers spreading Christmas cheer to those in the community came to the assistance of a family that just had their car stolen, the Marysville Police Department said on Saturday.
The department said officers were handing out gifts and food to families in need when a call came over the radio about a family’s vehicle being stolen along Ellis Lake Drive.
Officers decided to add that family to the list and, four hours later, showed up at their home with food and gifts. Marysville police said the stolen vehicle was spotted while the officers were at the family’s home, and the driver was pulled over along Swezy Street and arrested.
John Robert Tau, 33, was cooked into the jail and the vehicle was returned back to the family.
“We are always happy to give back to our community, and this year we were able to give a little more,” Marysville police spokesperson Sgt. Daryl Shackelfordsaid in a news release.
