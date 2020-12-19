  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Antelope News, shooting

ANTELOPE (CBS13) – At least two people were injured in a shooting in Antelope on Saturday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said the shooting happened along the 8300 block of Walerga Road.

Details regarding the conditions of the victims were not available.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS13 for more updates.

