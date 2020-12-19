Comments
ANTELOPE (CBS13) – At least two people were injured in a shooting in Antelope on Saturday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities said the shooting happened along the 8300 block of Walerga Road.
Heavy police presence on the 8300 block of Walerga Road. Plz avoid the area. PIO Grassmann enroute.
— Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) December 20, 2020
Details regarding the conditions of the victims were not available.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS13 for more updates.
