Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities arrested a man accused of threatening a woman and setting her apartment on fire Saturday morning, the Stockton Police Department said.
Harley Lipsett, 40, faces charges of arson, terrorist threats, elder abuse and resisting arrest.
Lipsett allegedly was armed with a knife and threatened the woman in her home along the 700 block of North San Joaquin Street in the city’s Civic District. Lipsett was located in front of the woman’s apartment still armed with a kitchen knife refusing to obey commands, police said.
Officers said a taser and restraint device were used to take Lipsett into custody.
Stockton police said this all happened at around 9:45 a.m.
More from CBS Sacramento: