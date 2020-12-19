STOCKTON (CBS13) – Five separate robberies occurred in Stockton Friday evening through Saturday morning, police said. A suspect was arrested in one of the robberies and 11 suspects are being sought across the other four.

Jeremiah Wilkins, 24, was taken into custody in connection to a robbery that occurred at around 4:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Wilkins allegedly took cash out of a woman’s hand while she was parked along Ronald McNair Way. Police said the woman, 20, asked for her money back and Wilkins grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the ground. Authorities located Wilkins a short distance away and took him into custody.

Four black males between the ages of 18-22 are being sought in connection to a robbery that happened shortly after 3 p.m. Friday along Burkett Avenue. Stockton police said a man, 35, was walking in the area when the suspects approached him and began assaulting him before driving away with the victim’s property.

A further description of the suspects was not available.

Nearly an hour and a half later, another robbery occurred along East Main Street. Stockton police said three Black males around the age of 20 approached a 43-year-old man when one of them pulled out a gun and demanded the man’s property. The suspects took the victim’s belongings and drove off in a grey sedan, police said. No further details were released.

About one hour later at 5:30 p.m., another robbery occurred in the parking lot of a business along East Fremont Street. A Black male and two Hispanic males around the ages of 18-20 allegedly drove up to the 33-year-old male victim, stole his property and drove away.

At around 6 p.m. along Acapulco Way, a 21-year-old delivery driver dropped off a package at a home and was robbed at gunpoint when returning to his truck, police said. The suspect, described only as a Black man around the age of 40, took off on foot with the victim’s property.

Anyone who may have been a witness to any of these incidents or has any information relevant to the investigations is urged to contact the Stockton Police Department.

