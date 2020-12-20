SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted Sunday that the state is expected to begin receiving 672,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The Governor’s Office announced in a news release that the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup – comprised of experts in California, Washington, Oregon, and Nevada to review a vaccine after federal approval – concluded the Moderna vaccine is safe for distribution.

Our Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup confirmed today the Moderna #COVID19 vaccine is safe for public use. CA is expecting 672,000 doses to begin arriving this week. pic.twitter.com/6NfXqhn57K — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 20, 2020

The Pfizer vaccine was the first to be authorized for emergency use. Health facilities across the state began receiving doses – expected to first be delivered to health care and long-term resident of healthcare facilities – of the Pfizer vaccine over the last week.

As of Sunday, four of the state’s five major regions were under tighter stay-at-home restrictions due to extremely limited ICU capacities.

California has reported over 1,850,000 cases and 22,600 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University. The state COVID-19 website reported over 46,000 news cases and 161 deaths on Saturday. It marked the fifth straight day California reported at least 41,000 new cases.

Read Gov. Gavin Newsom’s full statement on the matter below:

“While California is in some of the darkest days of our COVID-19 surge, with too many families grieving lost loved ones, there is light as more vaccines are approved for distribution. With the Moderna vaccine in circulation, we have another tool to fight this deadly disease. I am grateful to the best-in-the-nation scientific experts who lent their time and expertise to ensuring that Californians can have confidence in the safety and efficacy of these vaccines. This major step forward is welcome news to all who have experienced loss and hardship during this pandemic — those we hold in our thoughts this holiday season. Until vaccines are available more widely across the state, it’s critical that all Californians do their part to stop the surge by staying at home and wearing a mask when leaving home for essential work and needs.”

