OAKDALE (CBS13) – One suspect is in custody and another is being sought for attempted murder after a 26-year-old man was stabbed overnight, the Oakdale Police Department said on Sunday.
Arrest warrants were issued after investigators identified Oakdale residents Issac Rodriguez, 21, and Eugenio Olivares, 18, as suspects, the department said.
Rodriguez was located by law enforcement at around 11 a.m. on Sunday and booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on charges of attempted murder and participating in a criminal street gang, police said. Olivares is still being sought for the same charges.
Photos of both men can be seen below.
Oakdale police said reports of shots fired and people armed with knives were received just before 1 a.m. from the 300 block of S. 3rd Avenue.
The victim was located at the scene with life-threatening injuries, police said, and was in stable condition.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Olivares is urged to contact the Oakdale Police Department.
