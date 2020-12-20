OAKDALE (CBS13) – One suspect is in custody and another is being sought for attempted murder after a 26-year-old man was stabbed overnight, the Oakdale Police Department said on Sunday.

Arrest warrants were issued after investigators identified Oakdale residents Issac Rodriguez, 21, and Eugenio Olivares, 18, as suspects, the department said.

Rodriguez was located by law enforcement at around 11 a.m. on Sunday and booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on charges of attempted murder and participating in a criminal street gang, police said. Olivares is still being sought for the same charges.

Photos of both men can be seen below.

eugenio-olivares Mugshot of Oakdale resident Eugenio Olivares, 18, courtesy of the Oakdale Police Department. Olivares is wanted in connection to a stabbing that happened just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, along S. 3rd Avenue.

issac-rodriguez Mugshot of Oakdale resident Issac Rodriguez, 21, courtesy of the Oakdale Police Department. Rodriguez was arrested in connection to a stabbing that happened just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, along S. 3rd Avenue.

Oakdale police said reports of shots fired and people armed with knives were received just before 1 a.m. from the 300 block of S. 3rd Avenue.

The victim was located at the scene with life-threatening injuries, police said, and was in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Olivares is urged to contact the Oakdale Police Department.

