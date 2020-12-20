RIO LINDA (CBS13) – A paraglider dressed as Santa Claus was rescued after being caught in power lines in Rio Linda on Sunday.
Santa was removed safely from the power lines near 7th Avenue after being trapped for over an hour, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
We are happy to report #Santa is uninjured and will be ready for #Christmas next week, but perhaps with a new sleigh! pic.twitter.com/muYQex4zYU
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 20, 2020
SMUD, the Sacramento Fire Department and California Highway Patrol units in North Sacramento were called to the scene for assistance.
The incident caused road closures in the area and power was shut off to a small number of customers so the rescue could be made.
