By CBS13 Staff
Rio Linda News, Santa Claus

RIO LINDA (CBS13) – A paraglider dressed as Santa Claus was rescued after being caught in power lines in Rio Linda on Sunday.

Santa was removed safely from the power lines near 7th Avenue after being trapped for over an hour, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

SMUD, the Sacramento Fire Department and California Highway Patrol units in North Sacramento were called to the scene for assistance.

The incident caused road closures in the area and power was shut off to a small number of customers so the rescue could be made.

