California Expected To Get Over 670,000 Doses Of Moderna VaccineCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted Sunday that the state is expected to begin receiving 672,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week.

McConnell Says Congress Has Reached Agreement On COVID Relief PackageSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Sunday said Democrats and Republicans have "finalized a deal" on a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package. It's unclear when they will vote on it, although the government is set to shutdown if a deal is not reached by midnight.

Paragliding Santa Rescued After Getting Caught In Rio Linda Power LinesA paraglider dressed as Santa Claus was rescued after being caught in power lines in Rio Linda on Sunday.

'That's A Great Idea': Sac State Poised To Be Potential Site For Vaccine DistributionWith the right freezers to store a COVID-19 vaccine at the required sub-zero temperatures and nursing students trained to administer vaccines, Sacramento State University could be one of the first spots where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine.