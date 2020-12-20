ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Emotions were high Sunday outside of Destiny Church in Rocklin on Sunday.

On one side of the street were the Pride Flag and Black Lives Matter signs. On the other side were the Proud Boys and President Trump flags.

Though many were against the church remaining open amid the pandemic, others were also accusing the lead pastor of destiny church of preaching hate.

“What he’s preaching is not of God,” Damion Saunders, of Black Lives Matter Placer County, said of Destiny Church Lead Pastor Greg Fairrington. “I’ve grown up in a church and what he’s preaching is not of God.”

When speaking to CBS13 Pastor Fairrington denied all of that.

“I don’t know if he watches my messages, but I don’t do that,” the pastor said. “I don’t spew hate.”

“Just because you don’t like the way the election is running, and you think these Black lives are taking over the country, he shouldn’t be trying to incite a revolutionary war, talking about arming people,” Saunders said.

Some even claimed his wife was targeting the LGBTQ community.

“We are a bible believing church and so we believe in god’s original intent – a man and woman in marriage,” Fairrington said. “You say that’s hate? I don’t believe that’s hate, I believe that’s the bible.”

Destiny Church Lead Pastor Greg Fairrington has continued holding services since May despite the pandemic… a move protesters say is putting the community at risk.

“As far as him continuing to hold service, you’re just continuing to put the public at risk during a pandemic,” Saunders said. “You never know who’s going to come in here sick.”

Pastor Fairrington said they do temperature checks at the door, masks are optional but they do have a room for social distancing.

“We are not a super spreader. That is just not who we are,” he said. “We do things in a safe way, but we also exercise our first amendment rights so people can come and worship.”