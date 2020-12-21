  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By Rachel Wulff
Filed Under:fatal shooting, Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A woman was shot and killed at an apartment in Sacramento County on Monday morning.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Around 6 a.m., sheriff’s deputies received a call reporting a woman had been injured at the Meridian Terrace apartments in the 5700 block of Callie Lane. When deputies arrived at the apartment, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Fire personnel arrived and tried to save her, but she died, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson.

There were four children asleep at the apartment when the shooting happened. They are believed to be children of the victim. None of the children were injured. They are now with Child Protective Services.

A sheriff’s department spokesperson says the victim and a person of interest were known to each other. The relationship between the two is under investigation. Deputies are not looking for further suspects or victims.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Comments

Leave a Reply