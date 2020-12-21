LINCOLN (CBS13) – Two people have been arrested on drug charges in Lincoln on Sunday. One suspect, who was also wanted for two warrants, had drugs he was intending to sell, say police.

On Sunday night, police were in the Turtle Bend area of the Auburn Ravine when they made contact with 32-year-old Rick Burgess and 43-year-old Denise Bellotti, both of Lincoln. They say both Burgess and Bellotti allegedly had drug paraphernalia in their hands and Burgess was known to have two Placer County warrants.

Burgess then tried to run from officers but was quickly taken into custody, say police. Police also say that while Burgess was running, he threw a bag containing almost an ounce of heroin. He was also found to be in possession of almost four ounces of methamphetamine and about one pound of marijuana.

Burgess was arrested and booked into the South Placer Jail on charges of possession of heroin for sales, possession of methamphetamine for sales, possession of marijuana for sales, resisting arrest, destroying/concealing evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two Placer County warrants (possession of stolen property and destroying/concealing evidence).

He was booked at the South Placer Jail where his bail was set at $105,000. Bellotti was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and released on citation.

