Comments
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – At least one person has died after a vehicle crash in Sacramento County.
The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. on Florin Road between Eagles Nest and Excelsior roads. It closed all lanes of Florin Road in the area.
There is dense fog throughout the region Monday morning, which may have contributed to the collision.
This Caltrans camera in downtown #Sacramento isn't blurry — it's FOGGY out there! Drive safe, and give yourself extra time to safely get to your destination! @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac @TVcody @GoodDayCourtney pic.twitter.com/xhTUl8Bi68
— Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) December 21, 2020
Officers are investigating what led up to the crash.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- ‘We Are Not A Super Spreader’ Controversy Unfolds After Rocklin Church Continues To Hold In-Person Services
- Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder In Connection To Disappearance of Missing Sutter Creek Girl Victoria Marquina
- Christmas Cliffhanger: Santa‘s Rescue Live-Streamed After Crash Into Rio Linda Power Lines