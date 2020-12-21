Comments
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A homicide investigation is underway in San Joaquin County after two fishermen found a woman’s body in the aqueduct.
The grisly discovery was made off Chrisman Road in Tracy on Sunday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.
Investigators believe the woman was 25 to 35 years old. An autopsy found she was the victim of a homicide, officials said.
Identification of the woman is still pending.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.
