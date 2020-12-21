  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update today on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The update will happen around noon, according to his office. He will be joining the event remotely.

Newsom will enter a 10-day quarantine after a staff member he had been in contact with tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, a spokesperson for the Governor’s Office confirmed.

A few other staff members were also in contact with the employee. Newsom and staff will continue to be tested over the next few days, the spokesperson said.

Another staff member tested positive for the virus on Friday. A Governor’s Office spokesperson said only one other employee had come into contact with that individual and contact tracing efforts were being made to identify others who may have been exposed.

California inched closer to the 1.9 million-case mark since the start of the pandemic. As of Sunday, Over 22,600 COVID-related deaths have been reported, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

