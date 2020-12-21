Comments
LODI (CBS13) — Lodi police are looking for suspects accused of taking hundreds of dollars worth of cosmetics from an Ulta.
Police say the female suspect filled her purse with more than $800 in cosmetics and walked out of the store. A male suspect reportedly acted as a lookout in the store.
The pair left in a vehicle similar to a silver Ford Expedition, Lodi police said.
Both were caught on surveillance video in the store. The female suspect was wearing a jean jacket and ripped black jeans while the male suspect appears to have a tattoo above his eyebrow and wore a dark v-neck t-shirt and a tan backpack.
Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to contact the Lodi Police Department.