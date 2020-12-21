Menu
Man Who Impersonated ICE Agent Gets 8 Years For Robbing Construction Workers
An El Dorado Hills man was sentenced to eight years in prison for posing as an ICE Agent to steal money from construction workers.
Teens Accused Of Shooting Beloved Corn Vendor During Attempted Robbery
Two Yuba County teens are accused of attempted murder during a robbery after a shooting in Linda Saturday afternoon.
The Great Conjunction: Jupiter, Saturn Align To Create 'The Christmas Star'
It was a Christmas treat for many Monday night who watched history take place right before their eyes.
Fishermen Find Woman's Body In San Joaquin County Aqueduct
A homicide investigation is underway in San Joaquin County after two fishermen found a woman's body in the aqueduct.
Latest Forecast
12 Daves Of Christmas Day 9: Ledgemont Ct., Folsom
On this, the ninth night of the 12 Daves of Christmas, Dave went to Ledgemont Court in Folsom.
2 hours ago
Evening Forecast - December 21, 2020
More fog in the forecast.
8 hours ago
Which States Have The Most Holiday Spirit?
See where California landed. It might surprise you.
11 hours ago
Noon Forecast - 12/21/20
Cody Stark has your noon weather forecast for the Sacramento area.
11 hours ago
Latest Headlines
A 49ers Turnaround: From Super Bowl To Losing Season
While the defending NFC champion 49ers would have had to win their last three games just to break even and avoid a losing season, they won't even be able to do that after a 41-33 loss Sunday to the Dallas Cowboys, who took the lead for good with scores after Nick Mullens threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter.
49ers To Finish Playing Home Games In Arizona Amid Extended Santa Clara Restrictions
Following an extension of a temporary ban on contact sports in Santa Clara County amid a surging coronavirus pandemic, the San Francisco 49ers will finish out the regular season practicing and playing home games in Arizona.
Chiefs-Saints Preview: New Orleans Has 'To Find A Way To Slow Down Kansas City,' Says CBS's Andrew Catalon
Can the New Orleans Saints keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs, or at least slow them down enough?
Raiders Lose Carr, Fall To Chargers In Overtime 30-27
The Raiders' playoff hopes continued to fade after Justin Herbert scored on 1-yard plunge to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 30-27 overtime victory over Las Vegas on Thursday night.
Night 9: Ledgemont Court, Folsom
December 21, 2020 at 11:15 pm
On this, the ninth night of the 12 Daves of Christmas, Dave went to Ledgemont Court in Folsom.
