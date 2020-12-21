WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS13) — The USDA is alerting consumers about a recall of some Lean Cuisine frozen meals.

According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling 92,206 pounds of Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken meals that may be contaminated by pieces of white hard plastic.

These 8 5/8-oz. frozen carton trays of Baked Chicken, white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy were produced and packages on Sept. 2, 2020. They have a lot code of 0246595911 and “Best Before” date of October 2021.

The products will also have bear establishment number “EST. P-9018.”

The meals were shipped to grocery stores nationwide.

The problem was discovered on Dec. 18 after receiving five consumer complaints about plastic being found in the product. The company believes the mashed potatoes used had pieces of a plastic conveyor belt that broke during production.

There are no illnesses or injuries reported to due to the consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nestlé Prepared Foods, at (800) 993-8625. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Corporate Communications, Dana Stambaugh, at dana.stambaugh@us.nestle.com or (571) 457-3803.