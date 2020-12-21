By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Natomas News, Police Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police have released video from a fatal shooting inside a Natomas grocery store earlier this month.

On Dec. 13, officers were called to the Bel Air on Arena Boulevard in Natomas after a vehicle crashed into the store around 6:30 a.m. When they went inside, they say they found a man harming himself with a knife. The man, identified as 26-year-old Jordan Zenka, was holding a large knife and had lacerations to his neck, police said.

Negotiations continued with the Zenka until he began charging toward officers with the knife still in hand, police said.

Officers tased him and also deployed 40mm “exact impact rounds” and bean bag shotguns. Zenka kept running toward a Sacramento Police Department K9 Officer and a California Highway Patrol Officer with the knife, police said, so both officers fired their weapons, striking Zenka.

Zenka was declared dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Videos from the incident can be viewed here. Viewer discretion is advised.  

More from CBS Sacramento:

Comments

Leave a Reply