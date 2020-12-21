STOCKTON (CBS13) — The San Joaquin County Coroner has identified the victim in a Stockton shooting last week as 15-year-old Tarrell McClendon.
McClendon was shot and killed on Kelley Drive around 1 p.m. on Dec. 17. Police have not released any suspect information or a motive.
This fatal shooting happened just days after another 15-year-old boy was fatally shot at a fast-food drive-thru. Detectives said the number of homicides in the city is surging this year, to almost 70% more than last year.
Law enforcement is calling on the Stockton community to come forward with information after this latest shooting.
“Anything you saw that may be suspicious to call it in, it could lead us to a suspect,” Rosie Calderon, a Stockton Police Community Service Officer, said.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- ‘We Are Not A Super Spreader’ Controversy Unfolds After Rocklin Church Continues To Hold In-Person Services
- Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder In Connection To Disappearance of Missing Sutter Creek Girl Victoria Marquina
- Christmas Cliffhanger: Santa‘s Rescue Live-Streamed After Crash Into Rio Linda Power Lines