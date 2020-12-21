A 49ers Turnaround: From Super Bowl To Losing SeasonWhile the defending NFC champion 49ers would have had to win their last three games just to break even and avoid a losing season, they won't even be able to do that after a 41-33 loss Sunday to the Dallas Cowboys, who took the lead for good with scores after Nick Mullens threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter.

49ers To Finish Playing Home Games In Arizona Amid Extended Santa Clara RestrictionsFollowing an extension of a temporary ban on contact sports in Santa Clara County amid a surging coronavirus pandemic, the San Francisco 49ers will finish out the regular season practicing and playing home games in Arizona.

Chiefs-Saints Preview: New Orleans Has 'To Find A Way To Slow Down Kansas City,' Says CBS's Andrew CatalonCan the New Orleans Saints keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs, or at least slow them down enough?

Raiders Lose Carr, Fall To Chargers In Overtime 30-27The Raiders' playoff hopes continued to fade after Justin Herbert scored on 1-yard plunge to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 30-27 overtime victory over Las Vegas on Thursday night.