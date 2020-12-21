YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — Two Yuba County teens are accused of attempted murder during a robbery after a shooting in Linda Saturday afternoon.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects tried to rob a man operating a food-vending cart and shot him before running toward a nearby apartment complex. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of N. Beale Road.
Deputies found the victim, a 23-year-old man from Olivehurst, on the sidewalk with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Adventist Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and remains in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.
Investigators arrested two suspects, 18-year-old Trew Smith of Olivehurst and a 16-year-old male from Marysville, on Monday. Both were arrested on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, and robbery.
Smith is being held at the Yuba County Jail on $1 million bail and the juvenile is at juvenile hall.
