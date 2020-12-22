Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police say one man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.
Stockton police say the shooting happened in the area of Waudman and Don avenues around 4:11 p.m. The three gunshot victims reportedly drove in a car to a parking lot at Don Avenue and Hammer Lane, police said.
One of the victims was pronounced dead in the parking lot and the other two were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Police are investigating this as a homicide.
No motive or suspect information has been released. The victims have not been identified.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.
