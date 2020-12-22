YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — A convicted sex offender is the latest to be charged in California’s ongoing unemployment fraud.
Authorities say Taylor Gholar, 29, was receiving benefits while in custody at the Yolo County Jail. He was sentenced on Dec. 10 to three years in prison for going to meet a minor for the purpose of lewd or lascivious conduct.
Investigators reportedly intercepted calls between Gholar and his girlfriend, Sonia Chan, about the fake claims. According to the criminal complaint, Chan allegedly submitted an unemployment application for Gholar online and received debit cards on his behalf.
They say the couple received nearly $12,000 from the state. Both are now facing felony charges.
