ORANGE, Calif. (CBS Los Angeles) — Deputies in Southern California are going beyond the call of duty to give back to the community just in time for the holidays. For one deputy in particular, the initiative is deeply personal.

There’s a room filled with Christmas presents on the second floor at the Orange County sheriff’s headquarters. Every single one of those gifts is going to the children at Orangewood Children’s Home, a shelter for children who have been abused, neglected, or abandoned.