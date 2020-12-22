Comments
VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A group called “Moving with the Military” is helping families get in the holiday spirit.
They’re decorating the homes of 10 different military families, including one in Vacaville. The group’s goal is to spread joy to families who aren’t always able to decorate for the holidays.
“We are actually one of those families that don’t decorate because we don’t know how long we’re going to be at this house, so it’s one of the things we let go, being a military family. So for them to do this for us is the first time in 12 years that we’ve been married that we actually decorate our home,” Jessica Moser said.
Moser’s husband actually nominated the family because he’s currently deployed.
