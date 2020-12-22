SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s the final countdown to Christmas with many people doing their last-minute shopping. Some are sticking to holiday celebration plans all while the region continues to see an increase in cases and deaths.
Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye says the county is currently averaging over 800 cases a day while in the middle of the region’s biggest surges. She says that number could surge to 1,000 a day in the coming weeks.
“Every single time we have had this type of holiday, we’ve seen an increase in numbers so we are already in a surge,” Dr. Kasirye said.
The University of Washington projects COVID-19 trends across the country. We asked Dr. Ali Mokdad where California is headed based on two different scenarios.
“Before the holidays we are seeing a surge of cases,” Dr. Mokdad said.
He says right now, current models project there could be an additional 68,000 deaths by April 1. If 95% of people wear masks that projection drops to over 57,000 deaths. With vaccines now being distributed across the state, he says there could be 62,000 deaths even with a rapid rollout.
“We really need to be very careful because it’s already increasing and we don’t need to help this virus to spread even faster,” he explained.
With a surge in cases already, some people are playing it safe.
“You know we need to keep our distance, wear the mask so it’s just whatever families decide to do I’m not doing anything big this year,” one person said.
Health experts say we will likely see a peak, but if people are safe in the coming weeks, the cases and death rates could start lowering thereafter.
Even with vaccines rolling out, experts say social distancing and mask-wearing must still be practiced.
Cut it out…there was no surge, first wave or second wave. Its all been a psy-op hoax propagandized on tv and in social media. According to the CDC there has been no excess deaths due to covid and in fact less people have died this year so far than last.
“Surprisingly, the deaths of older people stayed the same before and after COVID-19. Since COVID-19 mainly affects the elderly, experts expected an increase in the percentage of deaths in older age groups. However, this increase is not seen from the CDC data. In fact, the percentages of deaths among all age groups remain relatively the same. “The reason we have a higher number of reported COVID-19 deaths among older individuals than younger individuals is simply because every day in the U.S. older individuals die in higher numbers than younger individuals,” Briand said. Briand also noted that 50,000 to 70,000 deaths are seen both before and after COVID-19, indicating that this number of deaths was normal long before COVID-19 emerged. Therefore, according to Briand, not only has COVID-19 had no effect on the percentage of deaths of older people, but it has also not increased the total number of deaths. These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States. The CDC classified all deaths that are related to COVID-19 simply as COVID-19 deaths. Even patients dying from other underlying diseases but are infected with COVID-19 count as COVID-19 deaths. This is likely the main explanation as to why COVID-19 deaths drastically increased while deaths by all other diseases experienced a significant decrease. “All of this points to no evidence that COVID-19 created any excess deaths. Total death numbers are not above normal death numbers. We found no evidence to the contrary,” Briand concluded.” By Johns Hopkins “A closer look at U.S. deaths due to COVID-19″ By YANNI GU November 22, 2020
The data is out there but it is being censored by the media, social media and others who want the lie to keep on going. Wake up…you are being lied to!