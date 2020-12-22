Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the August shooting of a 58-year-old woman in Stockton.
Robert Charles Thomas, 62, is accused of killing a woman on the 600 block of E. Oak Street on Aug. 19. Police say he has been in custody at the San Joaquin County Jail on unrelated robbery charges since Sept. 9.
On Tuesday, detectives added homicide charges for the Aug. 19 incident.
Police have not identified the victim in the August shooting or released a possible motive.
