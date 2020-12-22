SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento has nearly cracked the top 10 in one new list of Best Cities for Christmas.

Last week, WalletHub released their 2020 ranking of Best Places for Christmas.

The study took in several factors in ranking cities: safety (in terms of average coronavirus cases and deaths), traditions, number of bakeries per capita, and number of Christmas tree farms per capita.

Other factors like churches per capita and generosity (by looking at food banks per capita and the average income donated to charity) were also considered.

All things considered, Sacramento managed to rank 11 out of 100. Several other Northern California cities managed to place within the top 10 – including San Jose at #2, Oakland at #4 and San Francisco at #7.

Sacramento’s high scores for safety and generosity were the main reasons it managed such a high ranking.

Notably, Stockton scored poorly in the study and ranked 74 out of 100. The study noted how Stockton also had the 88th highest average wine price – but it’s unclear if Lodi’s proximity was taken into account.

The study also gave poor marks to other cities around the country, like Chicago at #61, New York at #72 and New Orleans at #92.