SALIDA (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a homicide after a 30-year-old man died in an incident in Salida late Monday night.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says, around 10 p.m., deputies responded to the parking lot of a business along the 4300 block of Salida Boulevard to investigate a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.
At the scene, a man who had suffered life-threatening injuries was found in a car. The man was rushed to the hospital, but he was soon pronounced dead.
Exactly what kind of injuries the man suffered has not been detailed.
No information on any possible suspect has been released at this point in the investigation, but the victim has been identified as 30-year-old Salida resident Jamal Nejat.
Detectives note that it was Nejat himself who called 911 initially.
Any possible witnesses of the incident that led to Nejat’s death are urged to call detectives at (209) 525-7083.