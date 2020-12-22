Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — An employee was attacked and robbed after reportedly asking two customers to wear a mask inside a Stockton store.
Stockton police say the suspects refused to wear a mask inside the business and began arguing with the 23-year-old employee. They then started kicking and punching the employee, even ripping her necklace off being leaving, police said.
The incident happened around noon on the 2300 block of South Airport Way.
Police are now looking for the two suspects, described as black female adults last seen wearing dark clothing.
