  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:06 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMCindy Crawford's Skincare Secrets
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — An employee was attacked and robbed after reportedly asking two customers to wear a mask inside a Stockton store.

Stockton police say the suspects refused to wear a mask inside the business and began arguing with the 23-year-old employee. They then started kicking and punching the employee, even ripping her necklace off being leaving, police said.

The incident happened around noon on the 2300 block of South Airport Way.

Police are now looking for the two suspects, described as black female adults last seen wearing dark clothing.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Comments

Leave a Reply