STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police are searching for clues in a triple shooting that left a teenager dead Tuesday afternoon.

The victims were shot at Sandman Park and were able to drive to a nearby strip mall about a half-mile away where people in the parking lot saw them and called 911 for help. Police say a 17-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. The two surviving victims, a 21 and 27-year-old, were taken to an area hospital.

Evidence markers show the aftermath of the scene that ended at a strip mall on Don Avenue and West Hammer Lane.

Brian Fulsom was working at the strip mall when he says he watched as the vehicle pulled into the parking lot, then saw two people get out.

“They were hopping around bleeding, it was pretty wild, they were afraid but the police responded pretty quick,” Fulsom said.

The victims were hit by gunshots on Waudman Avenue, a street lined with homes decorated with Christmas lights. Police taped off the street, searching homes for surveillance video of the shooting.

John Cartojano lives on Waudman Avenue, near the shooting scene.

“It’s just basically shock, on what’s going on,” Cartojano said. “We were just caught by surprise, really it’s a fairly quiet street, you know, everyone knows everyone as you guys can see.”

The shooting happened at 4 p.m. before the sun went down.

“If this suspect can do this during daytime hours, to three people, what else is this person capable of doing?” Stockton Police officer Joe Silva said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department. No suspect information or motive has been released.

