MANTECA (CBS13) — Detectives are working to determine if a body found floating in a canal is that of a missing Manteca woman.

The grisly discovery was made by two fishermen Sunday off Chrisman Road in Tracy. San Joaquin County deputies suspect foul play.

Just one day earlier, young mom Chenin Carlson, who was supposed to start a job nearby, vanished. Now, her loved ones are fearing the worst.

Avid fishermen on the Tracy aqueduct say they’ll often come across odd items floating in the water.

“I’ve seen seals, whales, but no people,” said Jeff.

But Sunday, that’s exactly what two anglers saw: a woman’s body floating in the water.

“She’s a nice lady,” said Lee Pierce, Carlson’s neighbor.

Friends say Carlson, a mom of two young kids, has been missing since Saturday. They say she never showed up to her new job at Amazon in Tracy. The office is on the same street as where that body was found just one day later

“We’re waiting to see if she comes home,” said Carlson’s husband outside their Manteca home.

He told CBS13 he last saw his wife Saturday but didn’t want to speak on camera calling it “a tough time.” Investigators are not publicly linking the cases or saying how this woman died, but friends of Carlson worry it is​ her body.

The Medical Examiner is not yet releasing the name of the victim calling it “an investigative hold.”

More from CBS Sacramento: