  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Woodland News

WOODLAND (CBS13) — A man is under arrest after two armed robberies in Woodland early Tuesday morning.

Woodland police say the first robbery happened just before 7 a.m. at the Quik Stop along East Main Street.

About 20 minutes later, police also got a report about a robbery at the Starbucks along Pioneer Avenue. Employees reported that someone had pulled out a gun and demanded money.

Later in the morning, officers spotted a person matching the description of the suspect in both robberies. That person, 40-year-old Woodland resident Robert Hamilton Palmatier, was arrested and is now facing robbery charges.

More from CBS Sacramento:

A handgun was also found, photos of the arrest show.

Comments

Leave a Reply