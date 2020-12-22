Comments
WOODLAND (CBS13) — A man is under arrest after two armed robberies in Woodland early Tuesday morning.
Woodland police say the first robbery happened just before 7 a.m. at the Quik Stop along East Main Street.
About 20 minutes later, police also got a report about a robbery at the Starbucks along Pioneer Avenue. Employees reported that someone had pulled out a gun and demanded money.
Later in the morning, officers spotted a person matching the description of the suspect in both robberies. That person, 40-year-old Woodland resident Robert Hamilton Palmatier, was arrested and is now facing robbery charges.
A handgun was also found, photos of the arrest show.