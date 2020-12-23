LODI (CBS13) – An arrest has been made in a double homicide investigation in Lodi after two people were found dead inside a home last week, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.

Christopher Holland Lee, 53, of Lodi, is facing two counts of murder in the killings of James and Mary Reiswig, the sheriff’s office announced.

The Reiswigs were both found dead in their home along W. Kingdon Road on Thursday.

Investigators said the incident does not appear to be random and there is a connection between Lee and the Reiswigs, but that connection remains under investigation.

Neighbors said the retired grandparents had lived in the house for four decades.

“Why them? I don’t know, it hasn’t fully hit me yet,” said neighbor, Aaron Allen.

Dean Meisch lives next to the house where the two bodies were found. Around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, eight hours before the elderly couple was found, Meisch said his dog was set off by noise coming from the house and started barking. Meisch went to check it out but said he didn’t see anybody.

“This is just so unreal,” said neighbor Susan Allen. “They were good neighbors. They are the kind of neighbors [that] if you needed help you could go to them.”

More from CBS Sacramento:

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking more information on the investigation. Anyone with who may have any relevant details is urged to contact the agency.