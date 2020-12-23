NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — A shooting in a North Highlands neighborhood left one man dead Tuesday night, authorities say.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 4300 block of Galbrath Drive a little after 8 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. Deputies say they got conflicting reports of someone being shot in a parking lot and being shot multiple times inside a home.
Deputies who arrived at the home found a man with gunshot wounds to his upper body. Medics soon rushed the man to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation. Homicide detectives have been interviewing witnesses, but other information – including about any possible suspect – has been released at this point.
The name of the man killed has not been released.