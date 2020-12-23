TURLOCK (CBS13) — A Central Valley flower company’s mission to bring some holiday joy to local seniors got a big assist from a country music superstar.

Heidi Hearts Flowers is a Turlock-based flower shop. Earlier in the week, they announced a drive to send people living in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in the area “Poinsettia Grams.”

“Most importantly, we can remind as many individuals as possible they are NOT forgotten and they are LOVED,” the owner wrote.

The push caught the attention of Kacey Musgraves, who tweeted out a link to the Poinsettia Grams drives on Monday.

Y’ALL CAME THRU 😭 also thanks for sharing too @danjlevy pic.twitter.com/9SP3QWLstR — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) December 22, 2020

Musgraves said she bought some herself and urged people to do the same. Schitt’s Creek actor Dan Levy also got in on the push and shared Musgraves’ tweet.

A day later, the Heidi Hearts Flowers announced that – thanks to Musgraves and Levy’s shares – the Poinsettia Grams had sold out.

“This would not have been possible without the generosity of people from all over the US. We are in awe of the way people can come together for good from social media shares alone,” the company wrote.

In total, 500 Poinsettia Grams will be delivered to nursing facilities in Turlock and the nearby area.

Turlock-area skilled nursing facilities have been among the hardest hit by COVID-19 in the region. One facility in particular, the Turlock Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, has seen a total of 198 positive resident cases and 45 deaths from coronavirus, according to the state’s dashboard.